Trump: Losing it
And JD's not ready for the captain's chair
Losing it . . .
Trump got booed, but said it was great.
He just wants three days to end the war he said was already over.
Ted Cruz warns that Democrats want to prosecute the president while JD Vance says it may take until the midterms to end the war. . . . and Jesse Waters wants his paycheck.
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