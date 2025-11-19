Trump loves MBS. "Your closest friends are a mirror."

In this Episode of “Just Ask the Question” we welcome back Miles Taylor. He is an American author, commentator, and former government official who served in the administrations of George W. Bush and Donald Trump. In the first Trump administration, he was an appointee in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from 2017 to 2019. He was first recruited into the department by former DHS Secretary and White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, serving as his senior advisor.

He also penned a New York Times editorial under the name “anonymous” which castigated the first Trump administration.