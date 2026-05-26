I have to admit. I was moved. All the times he tried to kick me out of the White House, and all the times he told me to sit down, shut up and quit asking him questions, The President of the United States has finally come around. While he’s pursuing non-disclosure agreements for those who work for the federal government so the people who do the work for the people are no longer responsible to the people, he still wants me to know he values my independence and inquisitive mind.

Gosh. He’s going to send me a medal that looks like this;

It’s a great honor. JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Karoline Leavitt have this award! Yee Hah. And friends, all I have to do, I mean all I have to do to become one them is donate money before Donnie’s “critical midnight deadline.”

Gosh, I’ve never had a president more in touch with my world. I will gladly give up my hard earned cash and give it to people who have more than the average person, better healthcare than most of us have, and a paycheck that many only dream about.

Golly, do we live in a great country. Gee Whiz.

Gee, I wonder how many suckers fall for this grift?