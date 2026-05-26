Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenna bognar's avatar
Jenna bognar
43m

I am sure u would not want to know how many …. People fall for getting a medal from their great president. They will put it right into his pocket for him

Reply
Share
Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
1h

What a waste of a medal. Also, who in their right mind would want a medal with any reference to Dump. but one with that frowny, annoyed looking face on it??????????

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture