I am just going to say, if I pitched this as a movie, no one would buy it.

The President of the United States authorized a “snatch and grab” on a “world leader”, brought him back to the United States to stand trial on felony drug charges, and took over the country and its crude oil operations.

We used to wage wars to do things like this. Now, we have a military operating with a precision that “ frankly, no one else has seen,” the president said. Certainly, I’ve never seen this happen during my time on this planet.

For once, Donald Trump is right – “Many people are saying they’ve never seen anything like it.”

I’m not endorsing it. I’m just recognizing a fact. Trump said he offered President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela a deal to step down and Maduro refused – prompting the weekend raid on Maduro’s home in Caracas. Trump, cracking a smile while speaking to the press this weekend mused that he bet Maduro wishes he’d taken the deal now.

There are now leaders of nations in the Western Hemisphere and elsewhere throughout the world who will have to recognize the fact that if you’re not going to make a deal with Donald, you might end up in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. So much for sovereignty of nations.

What that says for the reality of whether or not you’re really a “world leader” is also open for speculation. Certainly Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking for the president on several television shows on Sunday made it clear; he said Maduro was not a world leader, and intimated that – at least in the Western Hemisphere – you can’t legitimately call yourself a leader without an American endorsement. “Maduro is not just an indicted drug trafficker; he was an illegitimate president. He was not the head of state. I continue to see these media reports referring to him as ‘President Maduro’ and the ‘head of state.’ He was not the head of state,” Rubio explained.

Many in this country will applaud Trump’s efforts – expertly executed and with a precision other nations would envy. We’ve come a long way, as Trump even mentioned, from losing five helicopters in the desert trying to liberate hostages from Iran.

But, before we get overwhelmed in patting ourselves on the back, we should remember what this is all about.

Trump told us “we’re in the oil business”. This was all done for the sake of the oil companies. If Venezuela had no oil, no one would care about Nicolas Maduro. His name would be less familiar than the leader of Burundi or Chad.

That’s right, Donald Trump thinks of himself as a real-life J.R. Ewing. Cue the theme song from “Dallas” for those of a certain age. Everybody else look it up. Very popular prime-time soap opera. “Some are saying it was the best ever,” to repurpose a ubiquitous Trump quote.

Trump held a press availability with his chief deputies at the conclusion of “Operation Absolute Resolve” which sounds like a dating app, but that’s a different story. During this briefing he told us about a “spectacular assault,” the likes of which “have not been seen since World War II.” Cue the still-living D-Day veterans who might have a problem with that statement – not to mention all the veterans of the Korean, Vietnam and both Gulf Wars who know otherwise.

Some 150 aircraft and a few million-dollar tomahawks along with some loud helicopters snatched Maduro and his wife from their home in Caracas in the early morning hours of January 3 to bring the “outlaw dictator” to justice. Trump also called it one of the “most stunning American displays of might and competence” in history.

Trump also said it was done in the dead of night. “We turned off the lights” he said. “It was dark.” I guess when you bomb the power grid those things can happen. We got in and got out, Trump told us, without an American casualty. Maduro’s forces were “completely overwhelmed and completely incapacitated.”

Now, Trump told us, we’re running Venezuela for an unspecified “a period of time”. Or maybe not. Rubio was a little more circumspect on who will be running Venezuela on the Sunday morning talk shows, and the White House, despite repeated attempts to get an answer, did not provide one when I asked them to explain. Rubio was as unforthcoming with Kristen Welker on Meet the Press Sunday. She specifically asked him who was running the show in Venezuela, but he didn’t answer her either.

As stunning as this kidnapping was, let’s not forget that’s exactly what it was. Trump has already shown that he’ll use military force on American citizens, so it makes me profoundly uncomfortable to think of what he can do to an unarmed civilian if he can so easily isolate, snatch and grab a so-called “world leader,” with a standing army providing his security.

In the past we’ve avoided such operations for a variety of reasons – the most obvious of which is the instability caused by the “serving of a warrant” as Rubio called the military action.

It is definitely the most expensive warrant ever served. It was like an episode of America’s Most Wanted on steroids. I’ve been with U.S. Marshals, the D.E.A, the FBI and state and local police when they have served warrants or rounded up fugitives. Until this weekend I never saw anybody use a tomahawk missile or the CIA in such operations.

I did see Bexar County Sheriff deputies pull the front part of a house off its foundation with a tow-truck once but that’s also a story for another time.

There is little doubt now, at least in the Western Hemisphere, who the King of the Mountain is, and while we may debate the necessity, the legality and the political expediency of the operation, we cannot debate the move is a game changer.

If Vlad “the Impaler” Putin could execute such a move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would either be rotting in a cell near the Kremlin, or be buried under six feet of dirt. How long until Putin or some other warlord mimics Trump?

That is the most frightening aspect of what we just witnessed. Trump bragged that no other nation could do what we just did, as Truman once acknowledged we held a monopoly on the atom bomb.

To refresh everyone’s memory, a few short years later the Soviet Union acquired the technology and that led to the Cold War.

Trump said, “We want peace, liberty and justice for the people of Venezuela,” and while I doubt it because of the way he acts in this country, he might mean it. But Trump’s military actions against that country portends a future less stable for those countries that do not have the means that we have. And that could lead to frustration, anger and increased terrorism aimed at the United States – because of the actions Trump took.

A future where war isn’t declared because we simply snatch and grab leaders who we see as our enemy isn’t far-fetched. Trump showed us that is a reality. He’s established a precedent others would never consider but may now follow.

The President took “America First” to another level – one that some members of MAGA will not appreciate. They are true isolationists. Trump doesn’t care.

He has upped the ante on the Monroe Doctrine and called it “The Donroe Doctrine.”

And he was blunt in his assessment of what that means. The U.S. isn’t leaving Venezuela soon, he said. “We’re going to run it essentially until such time as a proper transition can take place.”

He and Rubio also extended the threat of future strikes against other neighbors in the Western Hemisphere that he believes are working “against the best interests of the United States.” He told the President of Colombia to “watch your ass” while Rubio hinted at retaliation against Cuba. France, Russia, China and the EU say Trump broke international law after US troops captured Maduro.

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez said Spain did not recognize the Maduro regime. “But neither will it recognize an intervention that violates international law and pushes the region toward a horizon of uncertainty and belligerence.”

French foreign minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, posted on social media that “The military operation that led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro violates the principle of not resorting to force that underpins international law. France reiterates that no lasting political solution can be imposed from the outside and that only sovereign people themselves can decide their future.”

Trump doesn’t care about that. He said of Venezuela, “The oil business has been a total bust for some time. We’re going to have our very large oil companies, spend billions of dollars, fix the oil infrastructure and start making money for the country,” he said.

Apparently he meant both the U.S. and Venezuela. I guess we will be getting a cut, because he told the nation the operation successfully executed by the military won’t cost us a thing since we’ll make it up in oil profits.

Trump maintains he’s not afraid of boots on the ground, but Rubio said none are planned. Trump said we’re running the show, but Rubio said we’re running it through a naval blockade. It is still unclear as whether or not we’ve been in touch with forces inside Venezuela who opposed Maduro or how things will progress – but Trump and Rubio were crystal clear on the fact that the U.S. will be cutting a piece of the oil action.

“We’re in the oil business . . .we’ll be selling large amounts of oil to other countries,” Trump said imitating J.R. Ewing.

Later he posted trophy pictures of Maduro on several social media sites.

This was quite different from Trump just a few days earlier. Dressed in a tuxedo with the

First Lady by his side at Mar-a-Lago, Trump was asked about his resolution for 2026.

“Peace. Peace on Earth,” he declared.

President Ronald Reagan pushed “Peace through strength.” Trump has turned it into peace through intimidation, and while we consider what can of worms Trump opened this weekend, consider this: How would we react if any president were kidnapped by another country’s military and put on trial in that country?

That’s the future Trump has ushered in as he exercises his will against Maduro. Many are asking why now? And speculating that it is deflection from either Jack Smith’s congressional testimony about prosecuting Trump or from the fallout surrounding the Jeff Epstein files.

But this is nothing more than politics as usual in the United States- an extension of our policy since the Monroe Doctrine. Marine Corps Brigadier General Smedley Butler, who helped foil a fascist attempt to take over the federal government from Franklin Roosevelt wrote in 1935 “War is a Racket,” and said war “is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many. Out of war a few people make huge fortunes.”

Trump said “we’re in the oil business.”

Rubio said at the press availability after the Venezuelan operation concluded that people should take Trump at his word.

I do.