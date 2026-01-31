Trump means to kill independent media

You can help out the independent press.
Reach out to Reporters without Borders here:
https://rsf.org/
Reach out to the Committee to Protect Journalists here:
https://cpj.org/
Reach out to Society for Professional Journalists here:
https://www.spj.org/
The Local Journalism Project:
https://www.localjournalismproject.org/
Institute for non-profit news
https://inn.org/
Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press:
https://www.rcfp.org/
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.