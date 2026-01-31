Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Trump means to kill independent media

Be aware, and learn how to help.
Jan 31, 2026

You can help out the independent press.

Reach out to Reporters without Borders here:

https://rsf.org/

Reach out to the Committee to Protect Journalists here:

https://cpj.org/

Reach out to Society for Professional Journalists here:

https://www.spj.org/

The Local Journalism Project:

https://www.localjournalismproject.org/

Institute for non-profit news

https://inn.org/

Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press:

https://www.rcfp.org/

