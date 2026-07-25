rump was asked in the Oval Office today if bombing civilian power plants and bridges is a war crime. He refused to answer and said “failing New York Times” instead. Brian answered for him: yes, it is. Trump was also asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy what his exit strategy for Iran is. His answer: just keep bombing, or make a deal — but they’re not ready for a deal yet. Brian translated: there is no exit strategy.



Trump said he trusts Xi and Putin on Iran. His own Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said China and Russia are enabling the enemy. Trump said he believes the dictators over his own cabinet. Brian noted where that leaves us.



A Newsmax anchor praised the Red Scare of the 1950s as a model for handling communists today. Brian invoked Edward R. Murrow — the CBS journalist who exposed Joe McCarthy — and called it what it was: bullshit then, bullshit now.



Pete Buttigieg appeared on Fox News and listed Trump’s broken promises one by one: no wars like Iran, lower prices on day one, focused enforcement on violent criminals only. Inflation is higher today than when Trump took office. Brian called him one of the smarter voices around and said Democrats who want to feel virtuous should remember they lost to Trump twice.



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