As Donald Trump spoke today at Ft. Bragg, it was more of the same. His quotes often don’t make sense, and when they can be understood they’re just laughable.

So, let’s remember; He’s the best. He won. The election was stolen. Everyone knows how great and “feared all over the globe” we are because “America is “Great Again.” And, “we have the hottest country around.” So, “I don’t like to say fear, but sometimes fear is the only thing that takes care of the situation.”

On Iran? He’s - sending a carrier group to make them fearful. “Maybe they’ll make a deal.”

Otherwise, remember, “Biden was the worst president in the history of our country.”

And, “We’re bringing peace all over the world. . . it takes two to tango.”

“You’re going to fight. fight. Fight. Win. Win.Win.”

If this sounds like gibberish, that’s only because it is. He left with his traditional fist pumping to the sounds of “YMCA” by the Village People.

Two of my favorite quotes"? First; We have “zero illegal immigrants admitted to the United States.” Well, of course if we admitted them, they wouldn’t be illegal, so this sentence makes no sense.

And my favorite Trump quote of the day, “Do you know what paper-mache is? Weak paper.”

But here’s his traditional dance moves to enjoy: