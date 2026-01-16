Donald Trump told the New York Times last week that he is only limited by his morality and his mind. The problem is: He has no morality, and he’s lost his mind.

America’s allies understand this better than we do here in the United States. They are not limited to mostly viewing, reading or listening to news generated by American corporate media, which is itself a behemoth of disinformation propped up by Trump and enjoyed as entertainment by the legions of lunatics currently incapable of critical thinking.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in addressing his European compatriots last week, was blunt about Trump in the wake of his recent military action in Venezuela that saw President Nicolás Maduro and his wife captured and unceremoniously dumped in a Brooklyn jail to stand trial on drug charges. As recently as Saturday, Trump declared that he is now in control of Venezuela, and that the country is rich and safe.

“In my opinion,” Steinmeier said, “we have now moved beyond the stage where we can lament the lack of respect for international law or the erosion of the international order. We are far beyond that, I believe…both disrespect and erosion are well advanced.”

The German president was blunt about where he thinks Trump is leading the world: “It is about preventing the world from turning into a den of robbers, where the most unscrupulous take whatever they want, where regions or entire countries are treated as the property of a few great powers. Where even medium-sized states, such as ours, are being pushed to the margins of history, and where smaller and weaker states are left completely unprotected.”

Trump, acting as a modern-day J.R. Ewing, declared the U.S. is now in the oil business as he took over Venezuela. But the oil companies, especially ExxonMobil, are not so sure. They’ve been sold that bill of goods too many times before.

Nonetheless Trump’s mafia approach to American imperialism has understandably caused concern among our allies — especially those in the countries we built from the ashes of World War II. To them, having the U.S. potentially turn against you has the same emotional appeal as finding out your parents are members of “Murder Inc.” The natural reaction is to keep the parents out of reach, emotionally and physically. As this happens, the potential for the destabilization of Europe only increases.

While Steinmeier holds mostly a ceremonial post, his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron — who wields a bit more power — recently said nearly the same thing. “The U.S. is an established power, but one that is gradually turning away from some of its allies and breaking free from the international rules that it was until recently promoting,” Macron told France’s diplomatic corps at the Élysée Palace last week. “Multilateral institutions are functioning less and less effectively. We are living in a world of great powers, with a real temptation to divide up the world.”

Actually, we live in an increasingly egalitarian, sterile culture dominated worldwide by school yard bullies so cliched you recognize them as characters in American sitcoms, superhero movies and a variety of comics, graphic novels and video games. This is not only today’s fiction, but unfortunately it is our reality. The lines are blurred. Both sides of the political spectrum complain there’s no critical thinking, and both sides are sometimes guilty of failing that class themselves.

But nothing is so blatantly salacious and ridiculous as a Donald Trump lie, and millions of Americans never tire of hearing him spew them. Others believe that it is okay to see masked men in tactical gear indiscriminately stopping, detaining and shooting American citizens. These people are not as ubiquitous as your average Trumper, but they do exist. By being numb to, ignorant of or totally complacent about reality, these eager NPCs (non-player characters) make a habit out of running into walls in their lives without ever comprehending why. Some do understand what is going on and argue that masked men in tactical gear should not be active in American cities on a daily basis. Call me crazy, but that’s where I fall.