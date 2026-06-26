A bipartisan housing bill passed the House 358 to 32. It passed the Senate. Both Republicans and Democrats agreed it was good for American families. Trump refused to sign it.



Brian Karem breaks down why — and it’s exactly what you’d expect. Trump wants the Save America Act passed first, and he’s holding housing relief hostage until he gets it. Elizabeth Warren calls it indifference to the cost squeeze on American families. Mike Johnson calls it a great bill that fulfills Trump’s promises and says he can get the president to sign it. Brian points out they’re saying basically the same thing from opposite sides of the aisle.



The twist: Trump can’t pocket veto it. Congress is still in session. If he doesn’t sign it in ten days it becomes law without his signature. So Brian’s verdict is that Trump will sign it — but only after he milks the moment for everything it’s worth, because that’s what this has always been about. Not housing. Not families. The entrance. The victory lap. The attention.





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