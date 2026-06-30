America turns 250 this week — and Brian Karem is taking stock of exactly where we are heading into the birthday.



Trump called Democrats communists, then in the same breath said he’d be the greatest communist in history because he’d give everyone free houses. The housing bill he was supposed to sign is now “a big yawn” compared to the Save America Act. Sentor Thom Tillis says the Save America Act has no votes, no funding, and no time to implement before the midterms. Tom Massie from Kentucky said the quiet part out loud: Republicans control the House, the Senate, the Supreme Court, and the White House — so why are they yelling election fraud? Mike Johnson told a room full of donors he runs “the protection program” and will keep them safe from Democratic investigations.



J.D. Vance compared Trump to Nixon and didn’t seem to realize that’s not the compliment he thought it was. Dan Patrick told an audience that separation of church and state isn’t in the Constitution — Brian pulled up the First Amendment. And Trump fell asleep on camera in the Oval Office.



On Iran: ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz this weekend despite the MOU. Trump’s economic advisor went on camera with a big smile and said everything is peachy. Thom Tillis said he doesn’t trust Iran to honor a single commitment. Brian agrees with Tillis on that one.



Subscribe to Brian’s Substack:

https://substack.com/@brianjkarem



Subscribe to Brian’s YouTube Channel:

@BrianKaremTV