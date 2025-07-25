There was a time when I thought standing up to Donald Trump in a press conference, refusing to sit down and asking him hard questions defined “standing up to a bully.”

I did this on many occasions, and, with the help of First Amendment attorney Ted Boutrous, I defeated Trump in court three times when he tried to take my press pass from me.

My kids thought I was a potential badass, until they saw Wednesday’s season opener of South Park. Producers Matt Parker and Trey Stone bluntly dared Trump to sue them, cancel them or create a stink over an episode that featured Trump in bed with Satan, and a mock-PSA that highlighted Trumps, ahem . . . shortcomings. The episode effectively thrust a declaratively stiff middle-finger at the fat, flaccid, failed fascist currently nesting at the White House.

I tip my hat to them for that and applaud the satire. I didn’t see it coming.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Parker and Stone made news when Paramount announced a deal to stream South Park that will net the producers of the show a boat load of money – reports say the deal is worth $1.25-1.5 billion. The amount will not only make them technically richer than Donald Trump when he was first elected president, but gives them a much wider audience.

This came after Paramount recently settled a lawsuit against the company brought by Trump because of a story broadcast on CBS’s 60 Minutes (owned by Paramount). Thursday the Federal Communications Commission allowed Paramount to merge with Skydance, and Brendan Carr, the chairman of the FCC said of the murder, I mean merger, “Americans no longer trust the legacy national news media to report fully, accurately and fairly,” Carr said in a statement. “It is time for a change. That is why I welcome Skydance’s commitment to make significant change at the once storied CBS broadcast network.”

Many questioned the settlement of the suit and the subsequent seemingly quid-pro-quo actions taken by the FCC. I remember what James Carville once said, “You’d call it a bribe if it happened in the alley. You call it a settlement in court.” Carville may seem out of step to some, but he nailed this.

Wednesday evening Parker and Stone celebrated their new streaming deal by eviscerating Trump, Paramount, 60 Minutes, MAGA, liberals, and our culture so exquisitely that 24 hours later Trump still hasn’t spoken about it. His minions have. There have been statements attributed to his administration, but Trump hasn’t said anything publicly. Getting Trump to shut up for that length of time is a huge accomplishment in and of itself – and as such shouldn’t be understated. He has been vibrating like a cheap plugged-in Dildo from the 70s since he discovered Adderall.

The episode includes a “synthetic” PSA, numbered the first of 50. It features an AI generated Donald Trump walking through the desert and ultimately disrobing in the heat. The Emperor certainly has no clothes, though he’s still the MAGA martyr and emissary of Jesus to whom they all pray and worship. Trump preys while others pray – and for the MAGA crowd it’s okay.

The PSA ends in a devastatingly funny fashion, which I will not give away, but I will say the ending announcement “I am Donald J. Trump and I endorse this message,” is the most politically accurate satire I’ve yet seen.

While some are feigning shock after viewing the episode, no one should feign surprise. It wasn’t the first time Satan and Jesus showed up at South Park and it wasn’t the first time Satan was in a gay relationship with a head of state.

The South Park episode, complete with Satan scolding Trump for posting memes and doing little work, makes fun of a fractured and failing regime and at the same time further exposes Trump as the Village Idiot he truly is.

For a while, Trump appeared to be on a roll, what with the Big, Beautiful Bill, tariffs, and several favorable court rulings. Then the administration brought up Jeffery Epstein. Why now? Why at all? Nobody was seriously talking about Epstein, or giving Trump excessive grief about his campaign promise until Trump and his minions began chittering like rabid gerbils.

Trump’s ability to stumble over self-inflicted wounds is astounding. He has survived previous deep wounds of his own making because, like most lower lifeforms, Trump has the ability to regrow whatever gets chewed off. Critics on both sides say he has now bitten off more than he can chew. There’s a self-consuming metaphor I’ll never unsee.

His Epstein debacle and attempt to intimidate the media have coalesced into the perfect storm under the banner of satire. The administration’s inability to say anything more pointed than claiming Parker and Stone are “desperate” only speaks to how desperate Trump is.

The facts show that satire aimed at presidents is not only common, but its own art form. Vaughn Meader’s “The First Family” satirical album about the Kennedy Administration won a Grammy for album of the year in 1963. ABC wouldn’t distribute the album proclaiming it was “degrading to the presidency” but Cadence records did. And the record “moved ahead . . . with great vigah (vigor)” to repeat one of the more popular phrases people imitated from that album.

Meanwhile American reporters and pundits like H.L. Mencken and Mark Twain, have either satirized or openly criticized presidents with the same tenacity and as effectively as Parker and Stone.

Of Teddy Roosevelt, it was Twain who said, “Mr. Roosevelt is the Tom Sawyer of the political world of the twentieth century; always showing off; always hunting for a chance to show off; in his frenzied imagination the Great Republic is a vast Barnum circus with him for a clown and the whole world for audience; he would go to Halifax for half a chance to show off and he would go to hell for a whole one.”

Mencken cut deeper. “For if experience teaches us anything at all it teaches us this; that a good politician, under democracy, is quite as unthinkable as an honest burglar. His very existence, indeed, is a standing subversion of the public good in every rational sense. He is not one who serves the common weal; he is simply one who preys upon the commonwealth. It is to the interest of all the rest of us to hold down his powers to an irreducible minimum, and to reduce his compensation to nothing.”

But that’s high wind in the trees compared to some of the country’s best known comics.

“I’ve met the president. We in trouble,” Richard Pryor said in a bit he performed about Ronald Reagan. According to Pryor, he met Reagan at the White House in a receiving line for Superman III. As Pryor describes it, “I walked by in the line and shit, goin’ to meet him. Don't be prejudice. Open your mind. See what kind of dude he is. Walk up. Motherfucker looked at me like I owed him money. I was, ‘Hi, Mr. President.’”

"Hi."

“Well, I guess that's it, huh.”

After that Pryor went on stage and lit up Reagan even more. “I know you ain't gettin' no pussy! Right, cause he looked like a dick. You ever notice? He does! Like, not even a hard on. But, just a dick with clothes on, you know. That's why he wants them MXs and shit. So, he can get off. Shot one of them big baby's off. Right, cause they be talkin' about droppin' bombs and shit. I'm talkin' about nuclear bombs. I'm talkin' about fuckin' up our Sundays.”

From not getting laid to ending the world, Pryor covered it all in less than two minutes.

George Carlin was as good if not better. He lowered the boom on George Bush and war on “Jammin’ in New York” a 1992 HBO special. “We like war because we’re a war like people. We’re good at it. . . we can bomb the shit out of your country all right. . . especially if you’re country is full of brown people.”

My favorite line was “You wanna know what happened in the Persian Gulf, just remember the first names of the two men who ran that war: Dick Chaney and Colin Powell. Dick and colon. Someone got fucked in the ass.”

As for our government; “I don’t believe anything the government tells me. Zero,” he said before he claimed many reporters were unpaid employees of the Department of Defense and we act as unofficial public relations agents for the United States government. He said that wars were based on immature men comparing the size of their, ahem, shortcomings. . . “It’s called fucking with people,” he said to cheers. “Imagine an American president using the sexual slang of a 13 year old to describe his foreign policy.”

If only we aimed that high today. We have a President who limits his foreign policy to one word, “obliterated” and his bruised, tissue thin skin keeps him from being able to laugh at himself.

President Lyndon Johnson took a different path when comedians made fun of him. He wrote a letter to the Smother’s Brothers after they repeatedly roasted him and his administration; “It is part of the price of leadership of this great and free nation to be the target of clever satirists. You have given the gift of laughter to our people. May we never grow so somber or self-important that we fail to appreciate the humor in our lives."

What few remember is that the Smothers Brothers read that letter on their final show. That was in April of 1969. Johnson was out of office. Richard Nixon was in office and it was widely believed that he was behind cancelling the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.

The Smothers Brothers weren’t even the first humorists targeted by a President. In 1957, President Dwight Eisenhower’s press secretary, James Hagerty, complained to the New York Tribune about an Art Buchwald column written about a presidential press conference. Hagerty complained that the satire was “unadulterated rot.” Buchwald responded: “Hagerty is wrong. I write adulterated rot.”

Trump has already proved he can be far worse than any previous president while also being able to get away with more than any previous president. He has a staff at his disposal that is filled with flame throwers, apologists, inept bunglers, and arrogant morons who produce information that makes no sense, contradicts itself, is inaccurate, inflammatory, and filled with lies. Some of it appears as if it were cobbled together by an angry teenager with no supervision, and only rudimentary editing skills.

So where do we go from here?

Can’t wait for the next episode.

As Trump is fond of saying, “Stay Tuned.”

Or, alternatively – he loves alternatives – Thank you for your attention to this matter.