Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie O's avatar
Julie O
4h

Thanks for this great article! Your description of "chittering like rabid gerbils" made me chuckle. The one that really cracked me up was describing him as a lower life form with the ability to regrow things that get chewed off! 😂

He is like a tumor who has defied all chemotherapy thrown at him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Brian J Karem
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture