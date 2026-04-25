Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
1h

The Dictator Dingbat is an expert in scams because he one. The only way he'll make "our country great again" for REAL is if he dies. Even if we get him out of office in 2028, he'll never "retire" from him thinking he's #1 in the world (and president forever) and EVERYBODY loves him and wants to see him 24/7.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture