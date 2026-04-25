Trump says a reporter is a disgrace for wanting to know when the war will end
I wonder if he plans on seeing her at the WHCA dinner
Would you invite this man to YOUR banquet-party?
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The Dictator Dingbat is an expert in scams because he one. The only way he'll make "our country great again" for REAL is if he dies. Even if we get him out of office in 2028, he'll never "retire" from him thinking he's #1 in the world (and president forever) and EVERYBODY loves him and wants to see him 24/7.