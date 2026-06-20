Donald Trump sat down with Axios to defend his Iran deal — and what came out of his mouth might be more revealing than the deal itself. Brian Karem breaks it all down.

Trump calls Iranians “primitive geniuses.” He claims he single-handedly saved Israel from annihilation, then turns around and calls Netanyahu “a little crazy” who does “as I say” — right after Israel went into Lebanon against his wishes. He praises Xi Jinping as “very smart.” He has warm words for Iran. But for Joe Biden and the New York Times? Nothing but contempt. The pattern isn’t subtle.

Meanwhile, the reflecting pool renovation Trump bragged about is still very visibly green with algae, no matter what the administration calls it. Laura Trump took a victory lap trashing the new Obama Presidential Center on Fox News — while the reflecting pool disaster sits a few blocks away. And Obama’s own remarks on cynicism and division landed like a direct rebuttal to everything coming out of this White House, whether he meant it that way or not.

Brian closes out the week breaking down the hypocrisy, the contradictions, and the truth about who Trump actually respects — and who he doesn’t.



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