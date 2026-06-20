Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Sher'
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The BIGGEST and Best "Primitive Idiot"... The likes of which this world has never seen! Big, muscular handsome men go up to him and say that with tears in their eyes.... 😄.

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