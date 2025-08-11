It looked more like a police lineup than a presidential press conference.

For an hour Monday in the Brady Briefing Room, President Donald Trump, flanked by his faithful lieutenants told us how Washington D.C. is suffering “bloodshed, bedlam and worse,” and how the National Guard will now occupy the District and the federal government will run the D.C. Metropolitan police department. Imagine if former President Joe Biden had said that following Jan. 6. Trump defended those rioters and looters as patriots. Today, the homeless and bands of “home grown” marauding teens are criminals to be jailed for life - if Attorney General Pam Bondi has her way.

“Drugged out maniacs and homeless people,” Trump told us are roaming the streets like a pack of rabid dogs, and people have been “beaten by a band of roving thugs,” and others were left “dripping in blood.”

According to Trump the crime rate is astronomical, there’s wailing, moaning, gnashing of teeth, but thankfully Jeanine Pirro is the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. “She was a good DA, so she went into show business," Trump reminded us. Others offered a different message. Bondi simply told us “Crime ends now.” You can almost see her in leather and a riding crop like a character out of a Quentin Tarantino movie. Then Trump chimed in with “We’re getting rid of slums,” before saying, “That’s not politically correct.”

But Trump is sure he can “liberate” Washington D.C. by ending violent crime that doesn’t exist, by employing police tactics his own followers would’ve have cried about had it been used on them during Jan. 6 - the last legitimate time over-the-top violence actually plagued our capital. “This is a situation of complete and total lawlessness,” Trump said with a straight face. But the President also said, he’s got the easy fix. “If you’re competent it’s easy. If you’re incompetent, it’s impossible. I’m very competent.”

Of course all of this was done to avoid mentioning a name Trump never wants to hear again: Jeff Epstein. And, of course none of the crime statistics in the District back up what Trump claims about violent crime in D.C. Those statistics show the violent crime rate is down. Trump had an answer for that too: The facts are wrong.

Trump blamed the non-existent crime spree on “young punks,” Democrats, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and the homeless population - not necessarily in that order. And, at the end of the day, he promised to remove homeless encampments in the District so he could make D.C. “Beautiful again.”

Where will the homeless go? Who knows. Trump never addressed that issue, and no one in the press asked the question. We were too busy either talking about Trump’s upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin or praising him for his efforts to eradicate the non-existent crime spree.

The only concrete plan Trump seemed to have was allowing cops to beat the Hell out of anyone they wanted. “They fight back until you knock the hell out of them – that’s the only thing they understand. . .They love to spit in the face of the police and they’re screaming at them and spitting at them. You spit and we hit. We hit real hard.”

Police now can, according to the President of the United States, “Do whatever in the Hell they want.” Maybe Dean Cain will sign up for the job, because as Trump said, it is “Time for dramatic action,” and “We will bring in the military if needed.”

He certainly sounds like he’s describing Jan. 6.

It was only the second time Trump has been in the briefing room in his second administration and he immediately declared it the largest crowd ever:

The truth is I”ve seen that room more crowded during Trump’s first administration, but the largest crowd I ever saw in that room was when President Barack Obama showed up a couple of days before Trump’s first day in office in 2017.

At the end of the day, there were few facts and a lot of weird looks - mostly coming from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth:

And a dead eye-stare from Bondi. She looked like she was heavily sedated or wanted to be.

And then there was Piro, who furiously scribbled on notes and appeared to adjust her shoes while Trump spoke.

After more than an hour of this, Trump left. We probably won’t see him again this week. He’ll need a long nap after two rounds of golf this past weekend and his trip this week to Alaska to give away the 49th state to Russia. Don’t take my word for it, during the briefing Trump said he was going to “Russia” this week to talk to Putin. Maybe his Freudian slip is showing.

The rogue’s gallery of sycophants, hairdos, makeup and former television talking heads looked more like an advertising for Fox News, I was told, but I’ll end where I began; it looked like a police lineup.

Whatever it was, it was just another episode of the Trump reality show; meant to distract, deflect, disgust, deflate and offer enough disinformation to keep you wanting more. Tune in tomorrow. And thank you for your attention to this matter.

Mr. President: Jeff Epstein?