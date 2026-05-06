Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
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Oh, Brian! Are you now going to compete with the Dictator on "Who can take the most naps?" I don't mean to insult you, but I DO think the Dimwit did (and will do) a much better job than you.. Practice makes perfect, however! Just don't stop doing these podcasts!!! I wonder if Dictator Donny will start another war to make it 9.....and what country is next on his list.

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