Trump scares kids!
But he wants them to know he brought peace to eight wars
Seriously? He scared kids today . .
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Oh, Brian! Are you now going to compete with the Dictator on "Who can take the most naps?" I don't mean to insult you, but I DO think the Dimwit did (and will do) a much better job than you.. Practice makes perfect, however! Just don't stop doing these podcasts!!! I wonder if Dictator Donny will start another war to make it 9.....and what country is next on his list.