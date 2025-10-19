The world’s worst fear has come true: President Donald Trump on steroids. And guess what? Trump wants you to know he feels great.

He tweeted words to that effect twice after leaving Walter Reed hospital on Monday, despite still being ill with the coronavirus.

Pumped full of the steroid dexamethasone, as well as Vitamin D, melatonin, aspirin, zinc, remdesivir and an experimental antibody cocktail from his friends at Regeneron, the president emerged from the hospital after three days there for Covid-19 treatment, saying he felt better than he did 20 years ago and seemingly ready to rant and rave like an imbecilic glue-huffing Neandertal.

Trump, a self-anointed Superman, was back in action as he disembarked Marine One onto the South Lawn of the White House, his imaginary cape waving in the breeze. Short of breath and with a toothy grin on his puffy face, pudgy thumbs raised upward, he marched into the evening air and in a defiant gesture ripped off his face mask.

He is still sick. He is still contagious. He is still defiant. And now he is again happily vomiting his bile on social media and via his surrogates on national television.

What hath God wrought?

The opening act of the latest episode of the Trump reality show began last Friday around one a.m., when Trump tweeted he and the First Lady had tested positive for Covid-19. (On Thursday, advisor Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus.)

Ten hours later, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows opened the next scene with a press gaggle on the North Lawn driveway known as Pebble Beach. In light of the president’s announcement, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked why Meadows wasn’t wearing a mask. Meadows shrugged off the question with an excuse. Then he got snippy and said he was doing the press a “courtesy” by showing up to answer questions. In fact, informing the world about the president’s health arguably falls under the chief of staff’s job description. Of course, Meadows doesn’t see it that way.

The viral outbreak may well be traced to the September 26 Rose Garden event announcing Amy Coney Barrett as Trump’s latest nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court. Hundreds of guests attended; few wore masks. Social distancing was not enforced.

According to my sources, who are still working at the White House and terrified, Meadows told staffers who expressed concern about the Barrett event to “take the president’s example” and downplay COVID worries. After Hicks had tested positive, Meadows told the same staffers the “fake media” was exaggerating the threat. He also told these same staffers not to say anything about additional positive tests, so as not to alarm anyone; he later told the press he fully expected more staff to test positive.

Some of those who tested positive told me they found out about Hicks testing positive from news reports, not the White House, even though they had attended the potential super-spreader September 26 event specifically to support the president. So much for contact tracing. So much for loyalty. So much for science. So much for any of us.

About an hour after Meadows spoke with reporters last Friday morning, Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow also met with reporters on Pebble Beach. He too began his scene in this tragedy without a mask. When I asked him why, he asked why I thought it was important. I told him he’s setting an example for other Americans. Though Kudlow complained, he at least respected us enough to put on his mask.

Between Meadows’s and Kudlow’s appearances, White House reporters learned via e-mail that a member of the White House press corps had tested positive; a short time later we found out a second reporter had gotten a positive test result.

With another Pebble Beach scene shortly after 1 p.m., Kayleigh McEnany ended Act One by briefing us without wearing a face mask, refusing to answer when I asked whether she would wear one in her future indoor briefings. McEnany did say she had been unaware the previous day when she briefed reporters that Hicks had already tested positive for Covid.

Then, for the third time that day, White House reporters were notified about yet another reporter testing positive.

Originally published in Playboy 10/08/2020