Washington mourned Lindsey Graham today. Trump attended the funeral at Washington Cathedral and eulogized him. Brian played the clip. It went about as well as every other Trump tribute — straight back to Trump.



Trump told reporters tariffs have stopped eight wars — five of them through the mere threat of tariffs — including preventing a nuclear war between India and Pakistan. He did not mention the war in Iran, which he has now claimed to have ended 36 times and which is still ongoing.



Scott Bessent said highly educated urban voters are under-earning because "common sense has passed them by" and they "can't hold a day job." Brian noted that most Americans live in urban areas — so Bessent just insulted more than half the country. Stephen Miller called Democrats "freaks, weirdos, losers, and crazies." Brian said that description fits the current administration better than anyone in the opposition.



RFK Jr. claimed America had the worst COVID death rate of any country in the world. Brian said we were around 18th — and more importantly, Trump was the one in charge when it happened. Brian played three clips from his own COVID briefing coverage: Trump saying testing was "up to the governors," Trump saying there had been "zero deaths" on the South Lawn, and the moment Trump told Brian to be quiet or he'd leave — and Brian didn't shut up. Fauci worked for Trump. If Trump had a problem with Fauci, he had every opportunity to address it. Blaming him now is convenient revisionism — and Brian has the receipts from being in the room.



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