Multiple news organizations are reporting that on July 8th in Ankara, Turkey, President Donald Trump was secretly removed from Air Force One and smuggled away in a bread truck — a catering container vehicle — while the press corps remained on the plane as unknowing targets. Brian has forty years of covering presidents. He says no other president would have done that. They would have found an excuse, gotten the press off safely, and still protected the president. This was cowardice.



Trump is still calling Abdul El-Sayed a jihadist. Brian broke down what El-Sayed actually stands for: abolishing ICE, getting money out of politics. Fox News said Talarico "hates ribs." Brian noted he asked Talarico directly — he likes barbecue.



Trump blamed Joe Biden for the US running low on weapons in Iran because Biden sent aid to Ukraine. Brian called it racism, fear-mongering, baiting, and gaslighting — and noted the trifecta of targets: Muslims, Black people, and the former president.



Joe Biden is suffering from bone cancer. Trump said on camera he doesn't feel sorry for him and nobody should. Brian said he will give Trump the exact same consideration Trump gives a former president dying of cancer — and let that sit.



Trump fell asleep on camera again. This time during his own vaccine signing ceremony. Karoline Leavitt went on Fox and said America is safer and more affordable than under Biden.



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