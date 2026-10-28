In this pre-midterm episode, host Brian Karem, national security attorney Mark Zaid, and journalism professor Dr. Nolan Higdon dissect Donald Trump’s unprecedented preemptive lawsuit over the Alaska Senate race, alongside the Department of Justice’s third indictment of former FBI Director James Comey. The panel also unpacks Elon Musk’s escalating threats against Congress and Pete Hegseth’s rumored attempt to secure a Senate appointment to escape mounting White House scrutiny. Finally, they examine how affordability and anti-corruption are driving local midterm races while warning against the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to restrict press access.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JATQPodcast

Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jatqpodcast.bsky.social

Intragram: https://www.instagram.com/jatqpodcast

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCET7k2_Y9P9Fz0MZRARGqVw

This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:

https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast

Purchase Brian’s book “Free The Press“