Iran is publicly saying there are no nuclear inspectors scheduled. Trump is publicly saying they’re lying. J.D. Vance said yesterday inspectors were confirmed. Someone is not telling the truth — and Brian Karem has thoughts on who.



Trump also marked the one-year anniversary of Operation Midnight Hammer by claiming it completely obliterated Iran’s nuclear capability, then said Iran was two weeks away from a bomb, then said he’s a problem solver, then said he’d handle Netanyahu — the same Netanyahu who just publicly said Israeli forces aren’t leaving Lebanon. Brian keeps a running tally.



The reflecting pool saga gets worse. Trump invented a 350-foot slash in the liner — longer than a football field — made by vandals with knives. The same liner he said on camera was so strong you couldn’t cut it with a knife. There’s 24-hour surveillance footage. Ted Lieu has noted this. Caroline Leavitt is back from maternity leave and already blaming Democrats. Six people near the pool face prosecution. The January 6th rioters are still free.



And Tucker Carlson just said he’s done with the Republican Party because they put a foreign country’s interests above American citizens. Brian’s not disagreeing with him on that one.



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