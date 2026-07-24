Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
2h

Even one casualty of war is too many, but since the felon only cares about himself, he thinks 18 is okay. No, you criminal imbecile, it isn’t okay. After the first 13 died, you should have stopped the war of choice. There is no worthy cause for this war you started on a whim. 18 dead American troops is disgraceful.

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