Trump said Iran is begging to make a deal. Then he said he doesn't think they're ready yet. Translation: he could end the war today and he's choosing not to. He also said only 18 Americans have died — then compared it favorably to Vietnam. The actual Vietnam death toll was around 50,000, not hundreds of thousands, and that minimizing 18 dead Americans who he visited at Dover the day before is not the flex Trump thinks it is. This is now six months into a four-week war.



Marco Rubio was asked directly whether bombing civilian infrastructure is a war crime. He didn't answer. it is.



Trump called educated people "losers" at a Georgia rally. Linda McMahon is steering students away from higher education toward vocational tracks starting in elementary school. While vocational school is good for some, there's everything wrong with a government that doesn't want its citizens thinking critically. He closed the episode with George Carlin's bit on education and the owner class. Carlin said it as a joke on a stage 20 years ago. Brian says he wasn't wrong.



Elizabeth Warren went after Trump's Consumer Protection pick — a Capital One VP who's still drawing a paycheck from Capital One while testifying for the job. Senator Pete Ricketts made the case for banning congressional stock trading, noting that people have literally published the former Speaker's trades as a stock strategy - one of the few things both sides actually agree on.



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