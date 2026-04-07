Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Julie O's avatar
Julie O
1h

JHC, this is scary shit. My first thought is that he wouldn't actually do that, he's bluffing. My second thought is that I don't put anything past him, including genocide. The big question is whether there are enough people who would refuse to start a nuclear war.

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