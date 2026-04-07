I grew up as a young child afraid of a nuclear war.

We had “duck and cover” drills at school. Our neighbor had a bomb shelter. Growing up in the shadow of the Cuban Missile crisis I wasn’t alone in worrying if I would live to see adulthood.

The war in Vietnam was on the front page of the newspaper every day. Body bags. Death. Destruction. If a nuclear war didn’t get me, I thought I’d be drafted and die thousands of miles overseas.

When Ronald Reagan scraped his knuckles on the ground and crawled into the Oval Office our worries about a nuclear war escalated. We were given the made for television movie “The Day After” which addressed the realities of a nuclear war.

We took solace in the fact that we would NEVER use nuclear weapons first. Our fears in an uncertain world were mitigated by hope. Dr. Carl Sagan introduced to us the concept of “Nuclear Winter”. We assured ourselves that no leader on God’s Green Earth would ever opt for the use of nuclear weapons. It would be the end of humanity. It was insane.

But today we live in a world where people think the world is flat, we never landed on the moon and Donald Trump is a “great leader.”

He is not only insane, but an existential threat - and he spelled it out this morning in a Truth Social posting. He threatens to destroy a “whole civilization” tonight. Consider what that means. It isn’t just a war crime. It’s genocide. Innocent teachers, children, men and women whose only crime is living in Iran: Trump is condemning them to death.

What’s to keep anyone from condemning those of us who are innocent of crimes in the United States from the same fate? What’s to keep that condemnation from being heaped onto those who attack us? Or our friends?

Trump’s threat is a threat against all humanity. He is aided and abetted from Christian extremists within his administration who see the war against Iran as a “Holy War” and he is cheered on and led by people like Benjamin Netanyahu who is among the most vile human beings on the planet. Russia and China wait in the wings to manipulate whatever blunder Trump makes into an advantage for themselves.

If we annihilate an entire civilization in Iran, how long before Russia does the same in Ukraine? What would keep China from moving on Taiwan?

What would keep North Korea from firing at South Korea?

Where will we be in two weeks?

A Mad Max dystopia I could do without.

But Trump doesn’t care.

And we’re all staring down the barrel of a loaded gun that could take out all of humanity much faster than it can be rebuilt.

If it can at all. Or as Trump reminded us it most likely would never “be brought back again.”

Think about that.

A scene from the movie “The Day After”