Trump threatened to bomb Oman — a US ally and key mediator in the Iran negotiations — if they get in the way of reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He’s now threatening allies while making peace overtures to North Korea because Kim Jong-un “treats him with great respect.” Brian noted the pattern: adversaries get warmth, allies get threats.



Trump’s one big beautiful ballroom has now expanded to include a military bunker enhancement and a drone port on the roof to protect all of Washington DC. Brian noted a presidential bunker already exists under the East Wing. He also noted that Trump said nobody opposing the ballroom should be seen as anything other than disloyal to America — while North Korea gets a pass.



Trump called USS Abraham Lincoln food shortage reports “CNN fake news” and cited a retired admiral he met at a party who told him the ship is “beautifully maintained.” Brian pointed out that the reports came from family members of those serving — and suggested Trump go visit the ship himself.



John Ossoff said Trump sleeps through meetings, golfs, trades stocks, and travels with his aide Natalie Harp on a plane gifted by the Emir of Qatar. Trump’s response: “You mean Pee Wee Herman?” Brian noted he didn’t answer a single substantive point, including the insider trading one.



Ari Fleischer said the press should fly commercial if they don’t want to be on Air Force One — because it’s a military mission. Brian called him an idiot and explained that declaring presidential diplomatic trips military missions provokes military responses and puts everyone’s life in danger. Brian invited Ari to join Trump on the next flight and see how it goes.



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