Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Trump, Ukraine and Putin

Is Donald Trump abandoning our allies
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Dec 15, 2025

In this excerpt of “Just Ask the Press” we take a look at Trump’s “Peace” plan in Ukraine.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture