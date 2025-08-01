There is political blood in the water.

Donald Trump caused it. He fed it. And now the political blood is his own.

Last week the “Moose Lodge Guy” — otherwise known as Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman who showed up at the Capitol on Jan. 6 adorned in an outfit Fred Flintstone might have worn to a lodge meeting — turned on the president. Among the usual incoherent stream of gibberish he spews on X was this masterpiece: “Oh yeah & F**k Israel! And F**k Donald Trump!”

Chansley elaborated, per The Independent, in a reply to a photo of Trump’s 2023 mugshot — “What a fraud!” — that has since been deleted. He also appeared to implicate Trump in a Mossad-led conspiracy theory about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and asked: “What do you think Epstein and Isreal [sic] have on Trump?”

Chansley was quite complimentary of Trump at the beginning of the year, when he was pardoned — along with 1500 other insurrectionists — on the president’s first day in office for his actions on Jan. 6. His defection is the latest example of the fact that Trump cannot harness the whirlwind that blew him back into office.

The president’s bid for total control, coupled with his inability to stop lying as often as he draws breath, now pits him against some of his most, ahem, fervent supporters. It’s just another weekly edition of “SmackDown” in Don’s demented mind. But if “Moose Lodge Guy” will storm the seat of our democracy for you because he thinks the government is a fraud, what will he do once he thinks you’re a fraud? The answer to that question will unfold over at least the next few weeks, but I can’t imagine Trump cares. He has far greater concerns than “Moose Lodge Guy.”

The president spilled his own political blood on Air Force One during a gaggle on Tuesday. That’s when he served up his latest episode of “Why I Left Jeffrey.” In this episode, Trump got upset that Epstein “stole” some of his “employees.” When push came to shove, Trump got around to admitting that one of them was a teenage girl named Virginia Roberts (later Virginia Giuffre). He said Epstein, on at least two occasions, was “taking people from the spa,” before remembering to plug “one of the best spas in the world,” which is — no surprise here — “at Mar-a-Lago.” As for Giuffre, “[Epstein] stole her,” Trump said of her fate, before reminding everyone she had no complaints about Trump. “None about us,” he said. “None whatsoever.”