Trump’s approval rating is at 33%. His disapproval is at 64%. The only president to have a worse disapproval rating was Richard Nixon at 66% — and Trump is closing the gap. Mike Johnson was asked about Trump’s unpopularity and answered saying history will remember this as one of the most successful Congresses ever. He didn’t answer the question.



Tom Massie went on camera and said he’s ready to read Epstein client names on the floor of Congress if the victims want him to. He’s already read one — Jess Staley — in a committee with the FBI director present. He says the best way to get justice is to force the DOJ to release the full list from the flight logs.



Tommy Tuberville told constituents that 38% of every tax dollar goes to Social Security — and that the money is already spent and “scammed out of the system.” Brian explained that the money was mishandled by Congress, not scammed, and that the reason they want to touch it is because they’re $40 trillion in debt and can’t manage a budget.



Brian played a clip of Trump calling himself the “King of Debt” and explaining how he’d renegotiate the national debt the same way he renegotiated his business debts — by giving creditors back half. Brian noted the national debt was $19 trillion when Trump said that. It’s now $40 trillion.



Jon Ossoff called Trump a “draft-dodging crook” at a campaign event with Mark Kelly and got cheers. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Trump is contemplating nuclear options in Iran. Leslie Marshall listed every unconstitutional thing Trump has done in 60 seconds on Fox News.



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