Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
1h

OMG, Brian! That ending! I was laughing so hard that I forgot what I was going to write in my comment! Maybe part of it was because......ahem........due to my laughing so hard, I had to run to....well...you know..........! By the way, I remember Nixon and what he did, but I still can't believe that he's "below" The Dictator in ratings. Maybe (if we survive) in the future, looking back on these years, Dictator Don WILL end up rating below Nixon. He's definitely not done committing all his crimes yet.... Have to say that at least under Nixon, I never felt my freedoms/rights were threatened.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture