Trump vs. Nixon in popularity
He’s approaching Nixon’s numbers and there’s no floor in sight
Trump’s approval rating is at 33%. His disapproval is at 64%. The only president to have a worse disapproval rating was Richard Nixon at 66% — and Trump is closing the gap. Mike Johnson was asked about Trump’s unpopularity and answered saying history will remember this as one of the most successful Congresses ever. He didn’t answer the question.
Tom Massie went on camera and said he’s ready to read Epstein client names on the floor of Congress if the victims want him to. He’s already read one — Jess Staley — in a committee with the FBI director present. He says the best way to get justice is to force the DOJ to release the full list from the flight logs.
Tommy Tuberville told constituents that 38% of every tax dollar goes to Social Security — and that the money is already spent and “scammed out of the system.” Brian explained that the money was mishandled by Congress, not scammed, and that the reason they want to touch it is because they’re $40 trillion in debt and can’t manage a budget.
Brian played a clip of Trump calling himself the “King of Debt” and explaining how he’d renegotiate the national debt the same way he renegotiated his business debts — by giving creditors back half. Brian noted the national debt was $19 trillion when Trump said that. It’s now $40 trillion.
Jon Ossoff called Trump a “draft-dodging crook” at a campaign event with Mark Kelly and got cheers. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Trump is contemplating nuclear options in Iran. Leslie Marshall listed every unconstitutional thing Trump has done in 60 seconds on Fox News.
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OMG, Brian! That ending! I was laughing so hard that I forgot what I was going to write in my comment! Maybe part of it was because......ahem........due to my laughing so hard, I had to run to....well...you know..........! By the way, I remember Nixon and what he did, but I still can't believe that he's "below" The Dictator in ratings. Maybe (if we survive) in the future, looking back on these years, Dictator Don WILL end up rating below Nixon. He's definitely not done committing all his crimes yet.... Have to say that at least under Nixon, I never felt my freedoms/rights were threatened.