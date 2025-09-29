Remember that “raid” on Mar-a-Lago? Donald Trump would like you to forget it. He had a lawyer write a letter saying he’d given everything to the government. He denied he had any classified material, then said the FBI had planted classified material, and finally said he DID have the information, but it was his because he used a vulcan mind meld and declassified it.

That made it a matter of public record. I filed a FOIA to get the information, and then with Mark Zaid, filed a suit to obtain it. Trump now wants ME to pay $50K in a bond just to ask if the information that is vital to the public is a case eligible to be heard in an expedited fashion.

Not . . .if I pay $50K I get the material. I just have to pay $50K to be HEARD in a timely fashion and there’s no guarantee of that. And if the court decides I have to put up $50K and my case ISN’T heard in a timely fashion - I still lose the bond.

Pay to Play.