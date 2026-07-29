Trump wants to go to heaven - he just needs $15
Another day where he grifts
I’ve covered every president since Ronald Reagan. I’ve covered the House, the Senate, state legislatures, judges, county executives, county and city councils, PTA boards, school boards, water boards, professional sports, college sports, high school sports, bad weather, wars, entertainment, movies, theater, concerts, religion, and god only knows what else.
I’ve never seen anyone so easily defile themselves, this country and humanity for money.
Donald Trump is always about himself. Always about the money. Nothing else matters.
Remember that whenever you see our president. He doesn’t represent us. He doesn’t represent MAGA. He doesn’t represent anyone or anything but himself.
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The true " Whore of Babylon" per chance?
Not enough money in the entire universe to get him anywhere near it. He certainly has never lived like any person who believes in any sort of afterlife at all. As if the Creator could be bribed...
I eagerly await his journey into the afterlife. For him suprises and justice abound. Earth will at least be on the path to her cleansing and restoration.