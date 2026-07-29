Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Sher'
6m

The true " Whore of Babylon" per chance?

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
8m

Not enough money in the entire universe to get him anywhere near it. He certainly has never lived like any person who believes in any sort of afterlife at all. As if the Creator could be bribed...

I eagerly await his journey into the afterlife. For him suprises and justice abound. Earth will at least be on the path to her cleansing and restoration.

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