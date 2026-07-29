I’ve covered every president since Ronald Reagan. I’ve covered the House, the Senate, state legislatures, judges, county executives, county and city councils, PTA boards, school boards, water boards, professional sports, college sports, high school sports, bad weather, wars, entertainment, movies, theater, concerts, religion, and god only knows what else.

I’ve never seen anyone so easily defile themselves, this country and humanity for money.

Donald Trump is always about himself. Always about the money. Nothing else matters.

Remember that whenever you see our president. He doesn’t represent us. He doesn’t represent MAGA. He doesn’t represent anyone or anything but himself.