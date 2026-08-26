Trump wins with Sen. Darline Graham

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.104Trump wins with Sen. Darline Graham A turnaround in the Carolinas for Donald TrumpBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAug 26, 2026104ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we examine the appeal of Sen. Darline Graham.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsA stupid trade war - for no reason3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWe need to pay our debts, but $40 Trillion debt shows the government doesn’t5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump plays his Harp like a fiddle7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (879)22 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump is hobbling America world wide22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinIt’s silly season in the United StatesAug 25 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump’s deficits and tariffs are hurting the dollarAug 25 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon