Trump's 100 day challenge
How to destroy a country in 100 days
Welcome to dystopia.
For all of the subscribers of this page, we are once again making it possible to take an incisive look into the first 100 days of the second Donald Trump administration.
It’s all here. Take 72 minutes and you’ll gain a deep understanding of where we are today and how we got here.
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.