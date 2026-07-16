Tonight Trump addresses the nation on election integrity — and Brian Karem explains what to expect. He was the reporter who asked Trump in 2020 if he'd commit to a peaceful transfer of power. Trump's answer then: "There won't be a transfer, frankly. There'll be a continuation." Karoline Leavitt couldn't answer the same question today.



Jay Clayton, Trump's DNI pick, struggled to say on camera that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. The most investigated election in modern American history. He got there eventually. Brian wasn't impressed.



Sky News released an investigation concluding that the United States military is responsible for the bombing of the Manab school in Iran — 120 children dead, 26 teachers dead. Karoline Leavitt said she couldn't speak to the Sky News investigation because she hadn't read it and deferred to the Department of War. Brian called the failure to admit the mistake the largest tragedy of any administration.



Epstein victims appeared on camera today and said Todd Blanche — who swore before Congress yesterday he'd meet with all of them and investigate everything — had been radio silent for eight months. Yesterday's offer to meet was the first time he'd ever communicated that willingness. .



Tom Homan went on Fox News and said there will be more bloodshed unless people stop criticizing ICE. Brian had a direct response for Tom Homan. ICE has now killed five people. Trump reinstated traffic stops after they were suspended following the deaths. ICE agents still have no body cameras.



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