Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
2h

The felon is suffering from some type of dementia, and I recognize the symptoms because my dad died from Alzheimer’s. I’m reasonably certain that he will not survive until 2029 when his term will end. That being said, his sycophants and toadies will still be around, and accountability will come for them. Americans should refuse to vote for any candidate for high office who does not campaign on holding the criminals from this regime accountable.

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