My wife and I stood in line at the HEB. Standing in front of us was a man in a white beard, faded jeans and a t-shirt buying a lot of cat food. On his head he sported a Vietnam Vet hat. Weathered. Aged as he was.

“You served in Vietnam?” I asked.

He smiled. “U.S. Kittyhawk,” he told me. At the time he was a 19-year-old medic who delivered a lot of babies. “A couple of hundred or more in my two years there,” he said. I thanked him for his service to which he seemed appreciative. I then asked him where he was from. Was he a native of Texas?

“No. Little Rock Arkansas,” he said. And his aunt was Bill Clinton’s secretary when Clinton was governor. “He liked to wear lime-green leisure suits with knee high pants, when I first met him,” the man said with a smile.

I looked for a trace of a smile as I imagined Clinton dressed in such a manner. “He always wanted to be president, since he was a little boy,” the man opined. “Had his picture taken with President Kennedy.”

I didn’t ask his politics and didn’t care. He was a legitimately nice guy with an engaging manner. He even thanked me for asking him about his service.

A few minutes later I was jolted back to reality with a buzzing on my cellphone indicating that Trump was back in the news.

He’s pissed at reporters this time because we had the audacity to point out that his rush to get his favorite flying gift from Qatar up in the air as Airforce One, he may have not had time to adequately trick out his ride so it was reasonably safe to fly in the friendly or not-so-friendly skies.

Trump doesn’t care if the airplane was properly outfitted.

What the world needs now is more soccer. The World Cup should be the world league that plays internationally year-round. Best competition there is – if heads of state stay out of it.

But, that’s too much to expect of the current president.

You can’t expect much from a regime whose president doesn’t understand percentages. The cost of my favorite pain medication is apparently 600 percent cheaper and I’ve been making a windfall filling my subscriptions. Imagine being paid to take my favorite sedative. Maybe it’s just the billionaire’s class latest method of thinning out the surplus population.

That’s the next level chess Donald Trump could never achieve through planning. But in the end it makes no difference. His superpower is being able to bullshit his way through anything. Each exciting new adventure is often a master class in flying by the seat of his pants. Many times, people have said he’s run out of pants. He’s still here.

I firmly believe Donald Trump will never face justice in the United States. I can’t say that about his underlings. The urge from Republicans and Democrats to hold someone accountable is growing – it just won’t be Trump.

Everyone working for him knows that or should. Karoline Leavitt probably doesn’t though.

The Department of Justice has subpoenaed New York Times journalists after they reported on security concerns involving the new, Qatari-gifted Air Force One, marking a dramatic escalation of President Donald Trump ’s campaign against the media that has drawn condemnation for eroding a fundamental freedom of American democracy.

The new jet, a present from the U.S. ally that the administration spent $400 million on to retrofit and upgrade, entered service last week. But Trump used an older model Air Force One jet to leave a NATO summit in Turkey and later referenced threats against him made by Iran.

The subpoenas seek to force the reporters to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan next week, the Times said, adding that federal agents delivered some subpoenas to the reporters at their homes.

If the world we live in seems like a Rick and Morty cartoon, then maybe it is.

But as I spoke with the Vietnam veteran leaving the HEB, I couldn’t help but smile.

People, that is most people, just want to be treated with dignity and appreciated.

Trump does not appreciate anyone because he doesn’t appreciate himself.

He is Rick Sanchez without the brains.