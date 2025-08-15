There is shocking entertainment news out of Hollywood today.

The reality show powerhouse American Hell is now the highest-rated network across every platform. In a press conference from the White House Brady Briefing Room, producers attributed the network’s rising popularity to its virtues of fear, anger, greed, consumption, corruption and dysentery, which are favorably preached at “thousands of the right kind of churches across the country.”

While widely divisive, American Hell is popular because the ratings prove that its three reality shows have something for everybody. Laugh or cry, the programs are both highly addictive and self-destructive. The ratings winner, of course, is “King POTUS (White) Power Hour,” a moving feast of strange oddities featuring an aging actor as the president whose catchphrase is “You’re Fired” and whose cold open is “Rest in Peace,” the Undertaker’s theme song from World Wrestling Entertainment.

POTUS loves to dance to that theme. He shakes his fists and jerks his legs in a manner suggesting a rare uncontrollable muscle spasm induced by a live electric wire arbitrarily applied to the spinal column. As he dances, he sings in his best Kid Rock voice, “mandate,” “landslide,” and “this war never would have begun if I had been here,” almost as often as he tells us how much he knows about real estate, while explaining things that have never been heard or “seen before.” POTUS is the ultimate front man — a convicted felon who still looks like a star but is really out on parole. He dictates his demands and desires to the world via Truth Social, ending each edition of his personal newsletter with “Thank you for your attention to this matter,” as if he’s a bill collector or a repo man. Well, he was allegedly a slumlord. Any fact he doesn’t agree with is “wrong” and anybody who doesn’t agree with him is his enemy until they agree to work for him.

If this show gets boring, then just tune into the “Dysfunctional Congressional Circus” comedy variety show. True, it’s often in reruns while the cast routinely takes long breaks to ingest more public money — and it has lost most of its audience. Poor casting and writing has plagued this television show for years. Currently it is run, in part, by Michael “My Smirk Defines Me” Johnson and John “Mr. Green Jeans” Thune. Each week the erstwhile pair square off in a high-budget, but low-brow and low-production-value drama against Chuck “Nasty Letter” Schumer, whose pastimes include writing angry letters in cursive to his neighbor kids who keep playing on his massive, rolling lawn. His partner in good intentions is Hakeem “I’m Ready” Jeffries, who doesn’t want to drift away. He anticipates he’ll be the next ringmaster. He’s ready for primetime.

It’s been less than four years since the Democrats and Republicans reached a consensus on a major piece of legislation: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law on November 15, 2021. That was the last time we saw the bare minimum the government could do when people work together. Today, this act of good government stewardship is disparaged, forgotten or ignored so Congress can stage low-brow comedy. The entire GOP has relegated itself to a walk-on role in their own show, and they are too busy trying to pick their own voters to actually care. After all, they got to make their nut. They need a sizable guaranteed income, great health care and a comfortable living until they freeze in a blank stare and drool from a podium in the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

read the rest here: https://www.salon.com/2025/08/15/trumps-american-hell-is-everywhere/