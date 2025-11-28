Happy Thanksgiving. Stop doom scrolling. Try some sweet potato pie.

My daily trip to the White House, when I make it, is to take the Washington, D.C., Metro red line. I get off at the Farragut North station and walk two blocks to the White House.

Wednesday afternoon it was the site of gun violence aimed at members of the National Guard — part-time soldiers, ordinary people stationed there because Donald Trump said it was making the city “safer.”

“People are going to restaurants again,” Trump has said often about D.C. As recently as two days ago, he mentioned how his actions are making the District a place of mirth and virtue. “It’s now a world class city,” he says nearly as often as he claims that he’s “solved” eight wars. “You know that, you live there,” Trump told reporters.

When the shooting happened on Wednesday, the president was on a golf course in Florida, but we were told via pool reports that he was “actively monitoring the situation.”

On Thursday, Trump announced one of the troops, 20-year-old Spec. Sarah Beckstrom from West Virginia, had died. The other guard member, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, remains in critical condition. The suspect, who is in custody, has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who had worked in Afghanistan for a CIA-run counterterrorism team. Despite Trump’s claim that he was “flown in by the Biden administration,” Lakanwal was granted asylum under Trump.

With Trump, facts never matter as much as whatever appearance he wishes to project. He bears responsibility for this violence because the guard was never needed in D.C. Now, due to one act of violence, Republicans began screaming for more troops, and Trump is sending 500 reinforcements into the city he previously told us was world class.

This Thanksgiving, while we pray for those who’ve been injured or killed in gun violence all across this country, I remain optimistically thankful. More and more of us are seeing just how deranged Trump is.

And we still have a lot more for which we can be thankful, all evidence to the contrary when considering the national political scene, the economy, international relations, the horrid state of the National Flag Football League and how the Trump administration bears a striking resemblance to the Omegas in “Animal House.”

The president is Dean Vernon Wormer. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is a ringer for Doug Neidermeyer. I can definitely see him kissing a horse with a carrot in his mouth. White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller is smarmy Greg Marmalard and is destined to end up with Babs, played by White House Pep Secretary Karoline Leavitt. All the Democrats in Congress remind me of Kent Dorfman — except for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. He’s an aging Stork. It would be nice if there was just one John Blutarsky in the bunch. Sadly, no senator has shown such leadership. Not one could rally the troops to fight the Germans after they invaded Pearl Harbor (forget it, he’s rolling) like Blutarsky did.

Then again, maybe Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly fits the bill. He recently called out Hegseth as a bully, refusing to assume the position for the fraternity paddle and saying, “Thank you sir, may I have another?”

A naval aviator who flew combat missions during the Gulf War and a former astronaut, Kelly found himself on double secret probation last week after he participated in a video with other Democratic veterans aimed at active-duty military personnel. “Our laws are clear,” he said in the video. “You can refuse illegal orders.” The message brought out the Neidermeyer in Hegseth, who called Kelly and the other veterans “despicable and reckless.”

Imagine being upset that a veteran is reminding members of the military that it’s not a good idea to break the law. Only criminals would complain like that. Or horribly incompetent men. Hegseth is both.

I am thankful Kelly denounced him as a bully. I am thankful for all the arcane references to pop culture I have at my disposal to frame the workings of a true coward like Hegseth. And I am thankful for the growing number of people who understand the truly acidic nature of the most feckless presidential administration of my lifetime.

On that point, I am also thankful for soon-to-be former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who in her resignation letter told her QAnon supporters about Donald Trump’s callous grifts. “There is no ‘plan to save the world’ or insane 4D chess game being played,” she said.

She told MAGA, QAnon and the world that the emperor has no clothes. I am very thankful someone inside the Trump tent finally said it. More people may tend to believe her because of her inside status. That, alone, gives me renewed hope.

Believe it or not, I am also thankful Donald Trump is not in Washington this week. As noted in Wednesday’s pool report, since returning to office in January, Nov. 26 was his 16th trip to Mar-a-Lago, the 29th day spent at his West Palm Beach golf course — adjacent to the county jail — and the 82nd day on a golf course he owns.

I am thankful for all of this because while Trump has been in office more than 310 days, he apparently hasn’t worked for close to a third of that time. My Thanksgiving wish is that he, and by extension his entire administration, do not work more often. After all, when they do work, what they do doesn’t work. Does that work for you?