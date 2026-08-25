Trump’s appearance vs. reality

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.176Trump’s appearance vs. realityWhere the hell did the Summer go?Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAug 25, 2026176ShareTranscriptIt’s a hot summer and Donald Trump’s hot air is making it worse . . .Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsIt’s silly season in the United States2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump’s deficits and tariffs are hurting the dollar4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (880)18 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe end of a sole super power on the horizonAug 24 • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinMary Trump LIVE with Brian KaremAug 24 • Brian J Karem and Mary L TrumpSlim and none - There’s little hope for a third partyAug 24 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Nuclear warning we don’t getAug 24 • Brian J Karem and Joel Rubin