Imagine, if you will, a presidential administration berating the press and accusing reporters of compromising national security because they wrote a news story about the president compromising national security for a vanity airplane project.

If any other presidential administration drew such negative attention to itself through its on incompetence we’d cackle like magpies. It would be everywhere. It would be devastating. It would be final. Today? It’s just a new normal weekend.

As reported in the Associated Press, the Department of Justice has subpoenaed New York Times journalists after they reported on security concerns involving the new, Qatari-gifted Air Force One.

Don’s thoroughly pissed off. He hurried his favorite gift into service for reasons known only to him - if even that. The result being that his favorite toy airplane has not been adequately fitted to provide the best possible defense in case of an air attack.

Don’t open your shades boys and girls, you might just see the escort craft off the wingtip. The President didn’t pull down his shade: he loves to see the “biggest and best fighter jets in the world,” flying near him. Iran may or may not have made a threat, but he’d go down and everyone around him would go down with him if something happened. Not exactly words of encouragement for the travel pool. Trump doesn’t care who dies and he just said so.

It’s just another in a long line of Trump miscues some will say is the beginning of the end and others will smile and say “that’s our guy.”

Doesn’t matter at this point.

Two different people familiar with event say FBI Director Kash Patel and other Justice Department officials met at the White House on Friday to talk about the matter. The journalists subpoenaed included Julian E. Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager and Eric Schmitt, the Times reported.

Anyone want to take a stab at what Trump will allege in court? Maybe something like . . .The reporters obtained classified or protected material and the publication of it threatened national security.

If Trump had his way he’d have the reporters lashed to a pillory hastily constructed by Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel after exercising in front of their favorite full length mirror while they downed energy drinks and smiled at their own reflection. Oh, look. There’s Karoline Leavitt, the Don’s favorite cheerleader with her pom poms next to the prisoners. Here comes little Stephen Miller with his lash while MAGA Mikey Johnson prances nearby politically fellating the prisoners. Kevin Paxton is standing by to make sure they are never prosecuted while JD Vance travels to Idaho.

Trump’s twisted, cartoon regime falters and stumbles daily. Whether his ICE agents kill a Mexican-American father of three college educated sons out of callous, malicious stupidity or two American citizens for the same damn reason. It’s intolerable.

Whether he’s solved the war with Iran for the 40th time, or once again obliterated their ability to make war, there’s one thing for sure - no nuclear weapons for Iran. Of course they didn’t have one before the war and didn’t control the Strait of Hormuz either.

Trump’s practically daring Iran to build a nuke and sounds like he wants to commit political or actual suicide. That’s my biggest fear at this point. This decrepit and deranged, delusional dotard could bring it all down because he doesn’t want to go down by himself.

He’s saying it - not me. I’m just listening to an out-of-control megalomaniac with some unknown physical and mental malady rant on about the Islamic Republic of Japan.

It will only get worse, and with both Mitch McConnell and now Lindsey Graham out of the picture, Trump will only get more desperate.

The subpoenas seek to force the reporters to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan next week, the Times said, adding that federal agents delivered some subpoenas to the reporters at their homes.