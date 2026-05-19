Trump's ballroom blitz gets weirder
And the girl in the corner said boy I wanna warn you . . .
Donald Trump’s allies had another completely chaotic day — from MAGA preachers claiming God “raised up” Trump to build a ballroom, to Lindsey Graham pushing for more escalation with Iran, to JD Vance attacking workers during a bizarre speech in Kansas City.
In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down the latest insanity surrounding the Trump administration, including:
Trump’s massive IRS settlement and “slush fund”
JD Vance’s comments about COVID and workers
Pete Hegseth’s confusing appearance at Fort Campbell
Rick Scott demanding more bombing in Iran
Lindsey Graham’s latest war rhetoric
Brendan Carr defending the administration again
The increasingly bizarre MAGA cult mentality surrounding Trump
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