Donald Trump’s allies had another completely chaotic day — from MAGA preachers claiming God “raised up” Trump to build a ballroom, to Lindsey Graham pushing for more escalation with Iran, to JD Vance attacking workers during a bizarre speech in Kansas City.



In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down the latest insanity surrounding the Trump administration, including:



Trump’s massive IRS settlement and “slush fund”

JD Vance’s comments about COVID and workers

Pete Hegseth’s confusing appearance at Fort Campbell

Rick Scott demanding more bombing in Iran

Lindsey Graham’s latest war rhetoric

Brendan Carr defending the administration again

The increasingly bizarre MAGA cult mentality surrounding Trump