Trump's blatant lies about a "blind trust"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.21Trump's blatant lies about a "blind trust" Trump's business interests are his only interestBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJul 08, 202621ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we talk about Trump lining his own pockets.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsThe "quiet" surge of ICE1 hr ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon"I dove under a table" 5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and April RyanCountdown to Liberty! (928)18 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThis presidency is an aberration 21 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and April RyanThe Epstein files that won't go awayJul 6 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (929)Jul 6 • Brian J KaremDon Donnie and the FIFA threatJul 6 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon