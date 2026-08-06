Trump held a rally in Las Vegas and opened with a crowd that booed a dead police officer’s name when the Nevada governor tried to hold a moment of silence — then cheered Trump’s claim that drug prices are down 600%. A 600% reduction means they pay you to take the drugs. The crowd didn’t seem to notice.

Trump tried to turn “Democrats” into an insult by rearranging the letters. It did not go well. He also told the crowd everything in blue cities is “filthy dirty” and smells — then lost his train of thought mid-sentence. He said he doesn’t want to kill people — then Brian listed the schoolchildren in Iran, the ICE killings, the Venezuela operations, and the indiscriminate bombing of “fast and swift boats in the Caribbean.” Brian called it what it is: war crimes.

J.D. Vance sat down with Fox News and gave what he most thoughtful Iran answer from anyone in the administration — he just still didn’t answer the actual question. Brian gave him partial credit.

Stephen Miller appeared on television after dark and delivered a red scare speech about communists suppressing dissent, seizing power, and gutting institutions. Brian noted that DOGE literally did all of those things. He also noted that every time he’s encountered Miller in the White House, Miller ran away. Bully and coward, Brian said.

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