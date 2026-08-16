Trump's catering truck debacle

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.63Trump's catering truck debacleTrump's an uncaring sociopathBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAug 16, 202663ShareTranscriptHow scared is Donald Trump? We find out in this excerpt from “Just ask the Press”Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsThe obligations not met by the Press Secretary1 hr ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonReflections on an Empire in decline2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (889)19 hrs ago • Brian J KaremA much different culture of truth tellingAug 15 • Brian J KaremTrue Crime: Tales from the Trail . . .Aug 15 • Brian J KaremThe most dangerous trip Clinton ever tookAug 15 • Brian J KaremLack of experience hurts the Presidential staffAug 14 • Brian J Karem