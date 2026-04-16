Trump's chaos in Iran

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript84Trump's chaos in IranDoes any of it make sense?Brian J KaremApr 16, 202684ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Question” we outline the chaos Trump has unleashed in Iran.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump's malignancy has risen to another level4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Our Republican LegacyCountdown to Liberty! (1011)16 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe people are our last hope22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Our Republican LegacyTrump is incompetentApr 15 • Brian J Karem and Our Republican LegacyThis is a lawless regimeApr 15 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1012)Apr 14 • Brian J KaremDonald Trump's frivolous lawsuitsApr 14 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon