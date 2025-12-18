I am fine with arguing facts. I’m fine when people don’t agree. Scientists do it all the time. But what Donald Trump is doing is destroying the ability to argue facts. He has a disdain for science and anything that disagrees with his preconceived notions of how the world operates.

Religious zealots act this way, and Trump has plenty of those from the “Six Flags over Jesus” crowd hustling him for attention.

Thus it should come as no surprise to anyone that Trump continues to cut investments in hard science while the worm infested Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denies that cuts are taking place.

The latest victim is the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). The center serves a variety of purposes and its research is used by governments, universities, emergency planners and the private sector for forecasts and disaster response planning.

But it’s that pesky climate change, or “climate alarmism” as Director of the OMB, Russ Vought, described it that put it in The Donald’s crosshairs.

The Los Angeles Times reported, “The Trump administration has put a bull’s-eye on one of the United States’ premier weather and climate research and modeling centers, threatening to destroy decades of public investment,” said Carlos Martinez, a former researcher at the center, now a senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists. “Deliberately dismantling an institution so central to weather forecasting and climate change prediction would not only undermine scientific research, it would leave people across the nation less prepared for the dangers of a warming world.”

Although the White House official characterized the center’s work as “climate lunacy,” changes in the climate are coming faster than many scientists predicted. The basic science of climate change has been well-established through decades of research.

And that is the most frightening aspect of what Trump has done by cutting funding.

Denying science doesn’t make the problems go away - it only insures that we can’t handle those problems when they come up. Hell, it may mean we never know of them until it is too late.

But this is par for the course with the Trump administration. The President and his goon squad of cabinet members and his loyal followers think they can create reality.

The fact is, they will succumb to it - and the hope is they don’t take the rest of us with them when it’s time for The Reckoning.