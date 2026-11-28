Trump confuses Iran and Israel, JD Vance points the finger at Democrats over Jeffrey Epstein, and the president makes another series of eyebrow-raising remarks about Vladimir Putin, Barack Obama, and American troops overseas.



In today’s episode, veteran White House correspondent Brian Karem breaks down the latest headlines, separates political rhetoric from reality, and examines what the administration’s statements mean for the American people.



**In this episode:**



• Trump mixes up Iran and Israel.

• Trump claims Obama wanted Putin out.

• JD Vance blames Democrats over Jeffrey Epstein.

• Trump praises NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

• Trump says American troops aren’t coming home.



Between the political finger-pointing, foreign policy confusion, and questions surrounding the Epstein files, what should Americans actually be paying attention to?



Brian Karem brings decades of White House reporting experience to the conversation, cutting through the political spin and asking the questions that demand answers.



Subscribe to Brian Karem TV for independent journalism, unfiltered political commentary, White House coverage, and analysis that goes beyond the headlines.



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