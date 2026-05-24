Trump's Cuba obsession

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript219Trump's Cuba obsessionIt's ridiculous and absurd - but the aging cold war Fox boomers love itBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMay 24, 2026219ShareTranscriptIn this excerptBrian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe from “Just ask the Press” we look at Trump’s latest obsession: CubaDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (972)56 mins ago • Brian J KaremConsistent death threats after Jan. 62 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe 2024 Democratic autopsy5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWill the slush fund get off the ground?7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonIt's all about accountability9 hrs ago • Brian J KaremSuing Trump over the slush fund11 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty (973)May 23 • Brian J Karem