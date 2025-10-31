(Attention: This is mere satire. Any attempt to take it seriously will be met with derision and LSD)

It is Halloween week.

It’s also time to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos. For a comedian friend of mine, it’s time for his annual dose of acid so he can walk around tripping, admiring the decorations and costumes before standing up in front of an audience of several hundred people and making them laugh.

“There are two paths you can go by, but in the long run, there’s still time to change the road you’re on,” Robert Plant sang, and my friend howled into the telephone as he bemoaned the fact that despite having dropped acid many times since the 80s, he’d never had a “flashback” from doing so.

“I was supposed to be walking down the street and like 10 years later, I’d suddenly start tripping again. I’m a capitalist. I thought it was a two for one deal. I got screwed,” he explained.

He is, of course, prone to bizarre comic fever dreams involving large orange gourds, ghouls, monsters and the kind of plastic surgeon magic that Bruce Campbell created as the Surgeon General of Beverly Hills in “Escape from L.A.” Too many face lifts and implants. But enough about the Trump administration and Laura Loomer.

Actually my friend’s latest acid reflux nightmare was about life in this country in the not-too-distant future. There’s the signpost up ahead. It’s not the Twilight Zone, it’s a chyron graphic which reads; “The first week in February, 2027.”

As he told me in his dream, The MAGA crowd achieved phenomenal results in the 2026 midterm elections. National Guard troops locked down Blue cities and states to suppress the vote. Dominion voting machines, owned by a Trump confidant, were force fed to every precinct in the country and used to certify election results. That led to a landslide for the GOP. Beatings and torture without due process were the newest professional sport. WWE cage matches featuring arrested accused felons is the highest rated show on Fox. Oddly enough it’s called “The Running Man.” With all corners of government now secured, the real purge began. Large numbers of masked ICE agents rounded up voters – many of them citizens who “look suspicious”. Martial Law was a way of life.

Reporters were driven out of the White House. Some arrested, but many were simply sued into oblivion. Some were shunned. Most bent a knee in order to keep their job. The West Wing was demolished for a Trump casino and hotel project. Sponsored by private donors, and named after its founder, the Trump Tower West Wing Casino was the latest project to serve Trump’s unending need for attention. His next project? Replace George Washington on Mt. Rushmore. “Many people are saying that I am the best president in history. I’ve solved two dozen wars. No one has ever done that before. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he declared on social media.

In March 2027, the government shutdown which began in 2025 continued. Trump passed “the one big beautiful bill,” and claimed “That’s all we need!” Turns out, he wasn’t lying. He still doesn’t care if Congress re-opens. By this time Trump has found private donors to pay off the military, I mean pay their salary. In exchange for their sizable donations, Trump assures his donors the American Military is there for them anytime they want. He raises additional government funds by renting out the White House to other private donors.

Trump keeps the country running via a multitude of Executive Orders. By 2027 the orders fill a book the size of a Christian Bible. Trump’s followers loudly worship it though they’ve never read it.

With the absence of a legislative branch, The so-called Speaker of the House, Michael Johnson still gets paid to guarantee the House never reopens. Why? Epstein files. Epstein files. Epstein files.

In May 2027, Trump mistakenly releases the files himself in the East Room in front of the King of England. Trump accidentally stumbled into the room while looking for a nearby bathroom. He had in his possession his favorite set of classified files and was, as the saying goes, attempting to visit the throne room to do some heavy reading. With his pants down around his ankles while clutching the files, he stumbled into his 1pm public meeting with the King of England for a bilat. The assembled press pool gasped in unison – the first collaborative effort by the press in nearly a decade.

The King had a stiff upper lip and all that. He merely stood, thanked the president for inviting him and then remained still. Trump panicked. Witnesses later said he gave a “Wilhelm scream of a toddler,” and quickly waddled out of the room – dropping the files as he hiked up his pants.

The White House later released a statement on Truth Social saying the president was mentally fit for office and “a genius” because he correctly identified a picture of a television, drew a human stick figure, knew “most of his ABCs” and “could correctly count to 10 after only being corrected once.” His personal physician declared Trump the most fit president in history. “After examining the president I can testify that he has the body of an athletic 45 year old man.” Of course the doctor never identified the body the president possessed, how he got it, or what he intended to do with it. Trump responded by thanking himself on Truth Social.

Meanwhile a young news intern retrieved the dropped files. He worked for the newly formed “Holy Trump” Network and possessed the type of curiosity usually displayed only by those in comas. Thus, he put the files in a cubbyhole in the briefing room. The Administration, too worried about a pants-less president to ask about a manilla folder, forgot the matter.

Weeks later a network photographer snagged the files, thinking they were the property of the network. He handed them to a reporter, who was dating a freelancer with several years’ experience. The freelancer recognized the news value of the files and published them all on Substack.

The big news in the files? it was Epstein who broke up the bromance, not Trump. Epstein found Trump morally reprehensible. After the files were published, Trump immediately blamed the Democrats and had the Democratic leadership jailed for fraud. He then deported Eric Swalwell and Jamie Raskin to Nicaragua, though neither man was from there.

California’s Gavin Newsom escaped the worst of it by declaring California its own nation and offering asylum to entertainers, authors, lawyers and politicians. There was no new Civil War. Trump sold the bad news to the rest of the country as a great deal for America. “We don’t have to spend money in California. But they have to do business with the United States. We raise tariffs. We pay for nothing in California. A Big Nothing. We do great. Nobody’s ever done better.” He, again, thanked us for our attention to the matter.

Democrats across the nation fled or went into hiding. State and federal Democratic office holders were rounded up and accused of sedition, theft, and violence against the state. One senator was arrested and accused of bestiality with a wounded beaver – which gave birth to six viral memes.

My comedian friend was hazy talking about the extended future. “At some point Trump declared himself the head of the Christian religion and tried to arrest the Pope,” he told me. “He gave the SNAP benefits to any company that donated money to him and deported all the poor people to the Midwest – which was surrounded by a wall. Portions of the historic East Wing, including the entrance, were sold on E-Bay. China and Russia bought most southern states – a move celebrated by its residents. Labeled the “Trump Gambit,” the purchase guaranteed plenty of money for America’s richest citizens. They developed plans that would turn the Earth into a dystopia reminiscent of “Elysium”. Elon Musk showed up with a smile and a Hitler salute before a WWE cage match at the White House and declared ‘Elysium sounds like Utopia to me!’”

With that my friend suddenly stopped and took a breath.

“That sounds like a really, really bad acid trip brother,” I said slowly.

“Yeah,” he replied. “I think it was laced with Adderall and meth.”

“Wow,” I said. “Quite an experience, but you said at the beginning there are two roads you can go by.”

“Well I was quoting Robert Plant. You know. Stairway.”

“Everybody knows. So, did you have a second fever vision of the future?” I asked.

“Well, yes I did,” my friend replied with a smile.

“And in the second one?”

“The Democrats win in an overwhelming majority in 2026. Trump is impeached and convicted after J.D. Vance turns on him and becomes president. Vance then pardons Trump who ends up in an isolated mental ward in upstate New York that has a lovely view of the Adirondacks.”

“Interesting,” I said.

“Most of the Trump administration goes to prison. Pam Bondi, Christi Noem, Stephen Miller, and Kash Patel did 10 years federal time. After they got out of prison, Bondi changed her name to Pam Bondage and began touring with a blues band before becoming addicted to heroin. Noem became institutionalized while inside and within weeks of leaving prison stole an ambulance and went on an eight-state crime spree before being captured, convicted and sentenced to life in prison – which made her deliriously happy. Stephen Miller and Kash Patel fell in love and fled the country. The last anyone saw of them, they were running a destination wedding service in Madagascar.”

“Oh. What happened to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?” I had to ask.

My friend chuckled. “Well, no one is really sure. He disappeared shortly after he left office. Never heard from again.”

“Really?”

“Left the administration to go on a spiritual retreat in rural Tibet, or it may have been Biloxi, Mississippi. Rumor was he decided not to get a vaccine and succumbed to the measles, or it may have been strep throat. There’s also a story that he threw himself into a Volcano to prove scientists were wrong about them. But, you know nobody knows.”

And what happened to the Democrats? “Well this is where it gets weird. . . “

“Wait. This is where it gets weird?”

“Yeah. The Democrats got back the working class, but all the Woke far-lefters became ‘Vancers’ and joined the Republican party. It was kind of like a prisoner exchange.”

I suppose anything is possible when you’re celebrating Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos by taking two hits of purple windowpane and smoking copious amounts of cannabis, popping Adderall and chasing it all with a Red Bull.

But, I wouldn’t know. Reality is far stranger than any fiction, far more intense and totally inescapable.

You might as well laugh once in a while, but remember as you laugh, why you’re laughing.