Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jess B.'s avatar
Jess B.
40m

Laughing! (Ow!!) Laughing!! (OWWW...)

The 'Miller Patel Come Out, Come Out Whoever You Are' destination wedding service??!!!!

Just LAUGHING!!!!!!!!! Thanks, Brian -- needed that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture