While members of his own administration have their knives out for Secretary of Homeland Security Mark Wayne Mullin, President Donald Trump has his own embarrassment to negotiate.

After a trip to China that failed to produce tangible results for the country after meeting with the leaders of China and Russia, Trump has been left trying to explain several outages at home, a honey-pot scandal at Nvidia, the continued war in Iran and Ukraine and a variety of other scandals.

His go-to has been to say the rich are doing fine, we’ve made money off the war in Ukraine and Russia and we should just . . . wait for it . . . send him more money. For what? He doesn’t really say, but he’s still begging for it.

Of course everything is the fault of the Democrats.

He’s still hurting from the midterms . . . so please, can’t you just send him some money?

Oh, and by the way, he doesn’t want to be impeached and somehow your money will help. I wonder how that works?

More to come. . .