Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Janet Heath's avatar
Janet Heath
Oct 5

Abso fucking lutely!

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Jean Conley
Oct 3

Makes me angrier than ever. However, totally not surprised. Most likely he doesn't actually care so much about republiCRAPS, but like you said, Brian, he's afraid that if the Democrats win the majority, he'll be impeached and who knows--maybe thrown in prison? (The second part of that would be too good to be true.)

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