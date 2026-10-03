Here’s one for you. Trump has been circulating this email among his supporters. Asking for money and support if the Democrats get back in control of Congress, he’s fearful he’ll be impeached for a third time.
But, more importantly, he’s taking advantage of that situation to raise money for himself. Every disaster fuels the next fiasco.
That’s the president.
That’s our country.
Anyone else looking forward to the midterms?
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Abso fucking lutely!
Makes me angrier than ever. However, totally not surprised. Most likely he doesn't actually care so much about republiCRAPS, but like you said, Brian, he's afraid that if the Democrats win the majority, he'll be impeached and who knows--maybe thrown in prison? (The second part of that would be too good to be true.)