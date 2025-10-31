Happy Halloween. The government shutdown is now about to enter its second month.

For many Americans this Halloween season, we are merely characters in “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

Some of us are Snoopy, but not in a fun way. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth comes to mind. He believes he’s the Red Baron, the World War I flying ace, but he’s just Trump’s dog.

Many of us are Linus, sitting in the pumpkin patch, confident that President Donald Trump — I mean the Great Pumpkin — will visit and sprinkle us with good cheer and presents. “Each year, the Great Pumpkin rises out of the pumpkin patch that he thinks is the most sincere,” Linus said. “He’s gotta pick this one. He’s got to. I don’t see how a pumpkin patch can be more sincere than this one. You can look around and there’s not a sign of hypocrisy. Nothing but sincerity as far as the eye can see.”

No matter how sincere we are, Trump has no plans to help anyone but himself. On Saturday, for the first time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will begin withholding payments under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), blaming the ongoing government shutdown.

Some 42 million Americans — roughly 12% of the population — could go hungry. As a result, 25 states and the District of Columbia have filed suit, accusing the Trump administration of acting unlawfully in withholding food benefits. The White House has responded by saying that it can’t legally help hungry people. But it can certainly get private donations to build a $300 million ballroom.

Trump is weaponizing hunger, which means that all of us are ultimately Charlie Brown. Attorney General Pam Bondi is Lucy Van Pelt, who pulls the football away when we want to kick it. And when we go trick or treating, the Trump administration is giving most of us rocks.

I remember when the “Great Pumpkin” first aired. Millions of people were so upset that they sent mail and candy to the fictional Charlie Brown because he got screwed. Who will help the needy today?

The president is apparently unconcerned about any of that. He’s spent a week abroad — meeting with world leaders, content to have the government shuttered and the House out of session — while he has no intention of rising out of the pumpkin patch and making anyone happy.

On a Thursday flight out of South Korea riddled with air turbulence, Trump gaggled with reporters on Air Force One and talked about Ukraine, soy beans, fentanyl, tariffs, shipping fees, nuclear weapons testing and computer chips.

Not one word was said about the government shutdown. Not one question was asked about SNAP benefits. He said more about the air turbulence than about the issues confronting most Americans. “The skies are a little rough up here,” he remarked with a wry smile, before mentioning that people will think he’s not in good health — but it was really the turbulence causing the problem.

It’s always about him. And that’s fine with Donald — as long as you don’t criticize him. He posted on his Truth Social platform, “Worked really hard, 24/7, took in Trillions of Dollars, and Chuck Schumer said trip was ‘a total dud,’ even though he knows it was a spectacular success. Words like that are almost treasonous!!!” I guess the three exclamation points drive home the drivel.

What the president did talk about on Air Force One was dialing back the trade war with China and his “great meeting” with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which essentially mitigated the damage from the self-inflicted wounds Trump caused, when he instigated the trade war by introducing the tariffs. Once again, he is both arsonist and fireman. His meeting with Xi, he said, was a “12” on a scale of 10 — showing that he either never saw “This is Spinal Tap,” or he thought it was a documentary instead of a mockumentary.

Trump also didn’t talk about the new annual limit for incoming refugees to the U.S. who will mostly be white South Africans. Thank you, Elon Musk.