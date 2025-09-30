In this conversation, Brian Karem speaks with Janessa Goldbeck, CEO of the Vet Voice Foundation, about the implications of military involvement in domestic affairs, particularly under the Trump administration. They discuss the misuse of the National Guard, the impact of political decisions on military morale, and the dangers posed by Trump’s rhetoric regarding nuclear weapons. Goldbeck emphasizes the importance of veterans’ voices in advocating for democracy and the need for a reevaluation of military policies and leadership. The conversation highlights the challenges facing the military and the broader implications for American democracy.

takeaways