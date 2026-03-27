There is nothing more frightening than a commander-in-chief who has no idea what he’s doing, and many in Congress fear that’s exactly what we face as Donald Trump continues to prosecute his war in Iran.

After a House Armed Services Committee briefing on Iran, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., put it as bluntly as she could while expressing the fears of a growing majority of lawmakers: “Let me repeat: I will not support troops on the ground in Iran, even more so after this briefing.” Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers, the Republican chair of the committee, echoed Mace’s thoughts, telling reporters, “We want to know more about what’s going on, what the options are, and why they’re being considered.”

Members of Congress on both sides of the political aisle say that Trump has withheld information, including with whom the administration is negotiating inside Iran, and other basic details. “We just wanted them to tell us what’s the plan,” Rogers said, “and we didn’t get any answers.”

That sentiment was echoed by reporters and others in Congress after a hastily-called press briefing at the White House on Wednesday. Reporters were told the briefing would address dozens of questions we had about the war, but White House Pep Secretary Karoline Leavitt skirted questions about Iran and said she wasn’t going to “negotiate for the president” in the briefing room. Whatever Trump says, she told us, is “obviously true.”

Trump said Tuesday in a gaggle outside Air Force One that there is a 15-point plan for peace. Leavitt followed his comments by saying on Wednesday that anyone who reports that isn’t reporting the truth, but only part of the truth. That’s an odd way of saying the president isn’t telling the truth. It took two Pakistani officials to describe the broad strokes of the 15-point plan on Wednesday, revealing it addressed sanctions relief, a roll back of Iran’s nuclear program, limits on missiles and — wait for it — reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Somehow, even after Leavitt said that Iran has no military capabilities left and U.S. forces have hit more than 10,000 targets, we still need help reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Our allies “are lining up behind Trump” to help. But why would we need it, if the U.S. and Israel had “obliterated” their ability to make war as Trump constantly claims?

Maybe there are people standing on the shore throwing rocks. Otherwise, it’s obvious Trump and Leavitt are both lying.

But so is Iran. Trump claimed someone inside the Iranian government gave him a “very big present”: allowing 10 oil tankers to pass through the strait. “Well, I guess we’re dealing with the right people,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting Thursday. If true, clearly someone with some clout in Iran is talking to someone inside the Trump administration. Iran also rejected the “15-point plan,” responding instead with a five-point plan of their own. But according to Iranian officials, “we do not plan on any negotiations” with the United States and will fight “until complete victory.”

Sure. And the checks in the mail. The only conclusion we can logically draw is that with the Pakistani presence, China is obviously interested in peace in Iran. Might have something to do with oil.

The lies are compounding daily, and the fear of an escalating war continues to mount as other countries in the region say attacks by Iran and its allied groups “must stop.” The death toll has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran and over 1,000 in Lebanon, as well as 16 in Israel and 13 U.S. service members.

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Trump is now preparing to send 2,000 to 3,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne to the Middle East. He’s already committed 5,000 Marines, and there are roughly 50,000 troops already in the Middle East, despite Trump’s claim last week that he’s “not putting troops anywhere.”

“The question isn’t whether or not he’s lying,” a former Pentagon insider told me Wednesday. “It’s why is he lying?” Otherwise, they said, “we’re in it now and we have to let the military accomplish their objectives.”

The trouble is very few know what those objectives are, if there are any and “what resources will they require to be met.” In addition, my defense department source explained that “Trump can call it quits, but that doesn’t mean the regime will. Attacks on the Gulf states and in the Gulf itself could continue for quite some time. How will we deal with that?”

We are “ahead of schedule” in fighting the war, Trump has claimed. His continued public confidence — despite the war expanding into Lebanon and other Arab countries, while Iran continues to trap 20,000 people and hundreds of oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz — is what is bothering most members of the GOP and everyone else in the world. Except Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. On Tuesday he called Trump a man of bold action, even as he prayed for violence “against those who deserve no mercy.”

Trump, for his part, said Hegseth wanted to destroy boats and take lives “for the fun of it.”

Some think Trump and Hegseth are insane, juvenile or both – but others who know Trump say he’s banking on U.S. superiority in firepower as the basis for his confidence. “He might actually think that he can threaten to send in troops without ever having to do it,” my Pentagon source explained. “We wouldn’t be the first to mistakenly think a smarter bomb will keep us from putting boots on the ground.”